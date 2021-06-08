Heartwood aims to grow its portfolio to R1bn in five years
The company has seen asset growth since listing on 4AX
08 June 2021 - 19:43
Heartwood Properties, the 4AX listed developer and owner of warehousing and flexible office space, plans to grow its portfolio to R1bn in the next five years.
The group, which was the first property company to list on the 4AX, has grown its asset base from R100m to R250m over the past three years. 4AX, which has five companies listed and a market value of about R7bn, is an alternative stock exchange that is designed to cater for smaller companies...
