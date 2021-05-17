Companies / Property Dipula to increase liquidity in share price Real estate investment trust also has eye on attracting more institutional investors BL PREMIUM

Dipula Income Fund, the diversified real estate investment trust (Reit), plans to increase liquidity in its share price and to attract more institutional investors through a bookbuild programme.

The board is committed to finding solutions to the company’s “restrictive capital structure which has resulted in Dipula’s shares trading significantly below their intrinsic value”, the company said in a statement...