WATCH: How Attacq plans to deal with the fallout from Covid-19

Attacq CEO Melt Hamman talks to Business Day TV about what the company’s plans are for the future

24 March 2021 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Mall owner Attacq’s interim distributable earnings have more than halved as the landlord forked out almost R54m in rental discounts to help tenants affected by Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Attacq CEO Melt Hamman for his take on the performance and what it spells for any future growth.

Or listen to the full audio:

