News Leader
WATCH: How Attacq plans to deal with the fallout from Covid-19
Attacq CEO Melt Hamman talks to Business Day TV about what the company’s plans are for the future
24 March 2021 - 10:24
Mall owner Attacq’s interim distributable earnings have more than halved as the landlord forked out almost R54m in rental discounts to help tenants affected by Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Attacq CEO Melt Hamman for his take on the performance and what it spells for any future growth.
Attacq CEO Melt Hamman talks to Business Day TV about what the company’s plans are for the future
Or listen to the full audio:
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.