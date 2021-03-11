Companies / Property

WATCH: Why EPP decided to hold on to its final dividend

EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło talks to Business Day TV about how the group is battling to deal with the fallout from lockdown measures

11 March 2021 - 09:13 Business Day TV
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture: SUPPLIED
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Covid-19 pandemic is weighing on Polish landlord EPP as the company gives its tenants rental concessions to help them cope with the fallout from lockdown measures.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Tomasz Trzósło about the outlook for EPP as the company has decided to hold on to its annual dividend.

EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło talks to Business Day TV about how the group is battling to deal with the fallout from lockdown measures

