News Leader
WATCH: Why EPP decided to hold on to its final dividend
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło talks to Business Day TV about how the group is battling to deal with the fallout from lockdown measures
11 March 2021 - 09:13
The Covid-19 pandemic is weighing on Polish landlord EPP as the company gives its tenants rental concessions to help them cope with the fallout from lockdown measures.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Tomasz Trzósło about the outlook for EPP as the company has decided to hold on to its annual dividend.
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło talks to Business Day TV about how the group is battling to deal with the fallout from lockdown measures
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.