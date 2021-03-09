Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Massmart bets on ‘super app’ to bring in new customers This ‘super’ app will be a single app that Vodacom customers can use to access other apps inside it, including Makro and Builders apps BL PREMIUM

Massmart, the owner of Builders, Game and Makro, believes the future of online retail in SA is mobile platforms.

In SA, smartphones are much more accessible and affordable than laptops, and many of its customers already access its websites from their phones. ..