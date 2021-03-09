COMPANY COMMENT
Massmart bets on ‘super app’ to bring in new customers
This ‘super’ app will be a single app that Vodacom customers can use to access other apps inside it, including Makro and Builders apps
09 March 2021 - 18:13
Massmart, the owner of Builders, Game and Makro, believes the future of online retail in SA is mobile platforms.
In SA, smartphones are much more accessible and affordable than laptops, and many of its customers already access its websites from their phones. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now