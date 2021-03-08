AVI declares hefty special dividend as debt falls
Covid-19 boosted parts of snacks and beverages division, but hit fashion and abalone sales
08 March 2021 - 09:59
Consumer goods group AVI — the owner of footwear retailer Spitz stores, Five Roses tea, and seafood company I&J — has opted to pay out R926m in a special dividend, citing strong cash generation and healthy debt levels amid Covid-19.
The group, which has a market value of R24.6bn, said the pandemic has had a mixed effect on its businesses, boosting parts of its snacks and beverages division, but hitting fashion and abalone sales...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now