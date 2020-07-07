Companies / Property

RDI rent collection picks up as lockdowns ease

07 July 2020 - 08:54 karl gernetzky
An interior of RDI’s New Broad Street property in Liverpool Street, London Picture: RDI
London and JSE-listed landlord RDI, which has been selling off its assets in Germany to focus on the UK, says rent collection is improving as Covid-19 lockdowns ease in countries in which it operates.

RDI, which had a portfolio valued at £1.3bn (R27.7bn) at the end of February, said on Monday it collected about 70.1% of rent for its June quarter, from 50.4% in March. These figures take into account tenants that pay monthly, rather than quarterly.

Negotiations with occupiers and clients were continuing and collection rates are expected to improve or, in some cases, result in new agreements, the group said.

“While near-term visibility remains low, recent trading following an easing of government restrictions has been encouraging and portfolio occupancy remains high,” said RDI CEO Mike Watters.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

RDI tenants get respite from rentals

The Reit says its asset disposal programme will enable it to withstand the impact of the pandemic on its cashflow
3 months ago

RDI Reit sells German warehouses for R650m

The landlord is in the process of selling its German portfolio to focus on the UK and has now sold 55% of those assets
3 months ago

RDI Reit struggles through 2019

UK landlord prepares itself for a hard Brexit
8 months ago

RDI Reit eyes Brexit as it sells Hamburg shopping centre

RDI Reit cuts retail exposure amid rise in e-commerce and Brexit uncertainty

Property funds urged to slash dividend payout ratios

