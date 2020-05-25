Evergreen retirement village operator aims to grow tenfold by 2030
CEO Cobus Bedeker expects ‘tremendous demand’ for retirement options based on life rights
25 May 2020 - 05:02
SA’s largest retirement village operator, Evergreen Lifestyle Investments, which is owned by financial services group PSG and property developer Amdec, plans to grow its national business 10-fold to R30bn in the next 10 years.
Evergreen Lifestyle was formed after the 2008-2009 economic crisis when its initial investors saw a need for serviced retirement living in SA. PSG and Amdec own 50% each in Evergreen.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now