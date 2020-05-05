Equites on track to wrap up its R4.1bn deal with Shoprite within weeks

Equites Property Fund, the only industrial real estate specialist listed on the JSE, says its joint venture with Shoprite will set the company up for success over the next 20 years, even as it refrained from making future payout projections due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group, which grew its dividend by almost double digits in its year ended February 2020, making it the best-performing property stock in the current reporting season, says it is on track to complete a R4.1bn deal with the national retailer in the next few weeks, which will enable it to lease warehouses to Shoprite for the next two decades. Shoprite has a large network of distribution needs across SA, and Equites will develop new sites for the retailer.

“We have agreed the financials of the deal and are now waiting for the administrative processes to be completed,” CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan said.

In terms of the R4.1bn deal, which was announced in February, Shoprite will contribute its distribution centre located in Brackenfell in the Western Cape and a property in Centurion in Gauteng, which are valued at R2bn, to the joint venture.

In exchange for a majority stake, Equites will inject R2.1bn in cash that will be used partly to acquire the centre in Climor in Cape Town and undeveloped bulk land in Brackenfell for R1.2bn.

The joint venture will then manage this logistics portfolio and will undertake future property acquisition and development opportunities as they arise, with Equites as the developer. Shoprite will hold a 49.9% stake in the venture and Equites will hold a 50.1% stake.