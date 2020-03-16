Property stocks brace for coronavirus restrictions

A number of JSE-listed property counters with interests in Europe said on Monday they were bracing for the possibility of their tenants being be hit by decisions by various governments to temporarily close malls.

Major retailers across Europe are closing stores or reducing hours, with countries including Poland, Spain and Italy all ordering stores to close temporarily.

MAS Real Estate, which has interests in Eastern and Central Europe, warned on Monday it may delay planned asset sales in 2020, but believed it had sufficient liquidity to comfortably meet its obligations.

EPP, the largest retail landlord in Poland, said on Monday it was already in discussions with tenants and financial institutions, and was working with industry groups to provide feedback to the Polish government about possible financial assistance for those affected.

On March 14, the Polish government ordered Polish Shopping centres and retail locations to close for at least 10 days — although grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.

Vukile Property Fund said on Monday it was waiting for an expected announcement from the Spanish government on Tuesday regarding financial support for companies and businesses hit by the virus.

Vukile’s 82%-held Spanish subsidiary, Castellana Properties, operates six shopping centres and 10 retail parks across Spain.

Vukile said it was also confident obligations to banks and other creditors could be met in the period ahead.

In afternoon trade MAS Real Estate’s had fallen 10.49% to R12.89, EPP had fallen 6.96% to R11.49 and Vukile had given back 9.7% to R10.61.

The JSE property index has fallen by more than a third so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za