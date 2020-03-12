Coronavirus ends Carnival’s Princess cruises for 60 days

Boston/Miami — Carnival’s Princess Cruises division, host to both known outbreaks of coronavirus at sea, is suspending all its sailings for 60 days as the pandemic’s global effects accelerate.

Carnival shares plunged as much as 21% to $17.16 after the announcement, touching the lowest intra-day level in 11 years. The stock has lost 64% in under two months, from its recent high on January 17.

The line’s 18 vessels will stop operating until May 10, the company said in a statement. Voyages scheduled to end in the next five days will continue to their planned destinations, while those set to end after Tuesday will stop, instead, at the most convenient earlier location.

Customers whose cruises are canceled can transfer 100% of the amount they’ve paid to a future cruise of their choice, Princess said. The company will add an additional unspecified credit for future cruises as an incentive to accept the offer.

The move is the most aggressive yet by a cruise line, as the industry struggles to show authorities and the public that it is still safe. Asked by the White House to draw up a plan, the leading cruise-industry group has proposed barring all passengers ages 70 and up from boarding ships unless they get a note from a doctor, according to a source familiar with the proposal.

But the move to suspend sailing by Princess addresses only a fraction of the more than 100 ships operated by parent company Carnival, the industry giant.

All confirmed cases of the new coronavirus aboard cruise ships have been on Princess vessels, and it’s still not clear whether there’s an explanation.