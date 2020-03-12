Companies / Transport & Tourism

Coronavirus ends Carnival’s Princess cruises for 60 days

Combined, cruise industry giants Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have lost about 70% of market value in less than two months

12 March 2020 - 17:55 John J Edwards III and Jonathan Levin
Carnival's Grand Princess cruise ship docked at Oakland, California, US, on Tuesday, March 10 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS
Carnival's Grand Princess cruise ship docked at Oakland, California, US, on Tuesday, March 10 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS

Boston/Miami — Carnival’s Princess Cruises division, host to both known outbreaks of coronavirus at sea, is suspending all its sailings for 60 days as the pandemic’s global effects accelerate.

Carnival shares plunged as much as 21% to $17.16 after the announcement, touching the lowest intra-day level in 11 years. The stock has lost 64% in under two months, from its recent high on January 17.

The line’s 18 vessels will stop operating until May 10, the company said in a statement. Voyages scheduled to end in the next five days will continue to their planned destinations, while those set to end after Tuesday will stop, instead, at the most convenient earlier location.

Customers whose cruises are canceled can transfer 100% of the amount they’ve paid to a future cruise of their choice, Princess said. The company will add an additional unspecified credit for future cruises as an incentive to accept the offer.

The move is the most aggressive yet by a cruise line, as the industry struggles to show authorities and the public that it is still safe. Asked by the White House to draw up a plan, the leading cruise-industry group has proposed barring all passengers ages 70 and up from boarding ships unless they get a note from a doctor, according to a source familiar with the proposal.

But the move to suspend sailing by Princess addresses only a fraction of the more than 100 ships operated by parent company Carnival, the industry giant.

All confirmed cases of the new coronavirus aboard cruise ships have been on Princess vessels, and it’s still not clear whether there’s an explanation.

The Diamond Princess was under a lengthy quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, with more than 700 people aboard testing positive for the virus. The Grand Princess docked in Oakland, California on Monday, carrying 21 confirmed cases.

The industry has been up-ended by the pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the worst-performing stock on the S&P  500 index, with a 74% slump up to Wednesday’s close.

A Miami New Times report on Wednesday cited leaked e-mails to show how some members of Norwegian’s sales team had been instructed to use false and misleading talking points about the coronavirus to sell cruises. (The company didn’t respond to phone calls and e-mails seeking comment.)

Overall, Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian have lost about $54bn in market value, or 70%, in less than two months.

With Janet Freund

Bloomberg 

Behind the worldwide coronavirus fallout

From sanitisers made at home or in prisons, to devastating drops in car sales and travel numbers as well as supply-chain disruptions, the knock-on ...
Features
13 hours ago

Donald Trump announces help for airlines and cruise lines over coronavirus

The US president referred to ‘substantial’ economic measures, such as a payroll tax cut and paid sick leave
World
2 days ago

Act now to prevent global economic crisis, Christine Lagarde urges Europe

ECB president expected to announce measures to mitigate the coronavirus effects
World
1 day ago

