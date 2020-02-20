News Leader
WATCH: How Emira has maintained its distribution growth
Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about how the company has retained tenants in a tough operating environment
Emira Property Fund has increased its interim dividend by 1.7% due to an improved vacancy rate of 3%.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett for some insight on how the company has managed to retain tenants in a tough operating environment.
