WATCH: Why Equites is optimistic

Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s outlook

11 October 2019 - 10:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
The JSE’s only logistics specialist, Equites, has reported a 9.3% rise in its interim distribution per share to about 75c — largely driven by strong like-for-like rental growth of 7.3% as well as healthy margins from new developments.

For the full year, the group is eyeing a jump of up to 10% in distribution per share.

Business Day TV caught up with Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan to talk about what is fuelling the company’s growth outlook.

