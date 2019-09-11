Companies / Property

Growthpoint eyes stake in UK property group

SA’s largest listed property group is considering a majority share in the UK-focused property group, which swung into a loss in the period to end-June

11 September 2019 - 09:38 karl gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Growthpoint Properties, the largest 

 

 

UK-focused Capital & Regional said on Wednesday it has deferred a decision on its interim dividend for the period to end-June, amid the prospects of a cash injection from SA’s largest listed property group, Growthpoint.

Growthpoint is considering a majority stake in Capital & Regional, which swung into a loss in the period to end-June largely due to negative property valuations.

Capital & Regional deferred its decision on an interim dividend, it said on Wednesday, having declared an interim dividend of 1.82p per share in the prior comparative period.

No details were given on the size of the stake being considered by Growthpoint that will be acquired through cash and new shares.

The group experienced declining valuations on negative assets during the period, partially due to pressure on UK retail group Debenhams, which is seeking to close some stores and decrease the size of others.

Capital & Regional declared a £55.4m loss for the period, from a £6.7m profit previously, citing negative sentiment towards retail assets and the downward valuations.

Net rental income fell 3.1% to £25.2m, while adjusted profit dropped 4.5% to £14.8m. Adjusted profit includes profits from other activities, and excludes the effect of the revaluation of properties.

The company said it is confident it is well-positioned to respond to structural changes in the retail sector, saying it has been making progress in strengthening its balance sheet and providing additional liquidity despite negative valuations.

“The business has again produced a robust set of operational results in what remains a challenging period for UK retail,” CEO Lawrence Hutchings said.

At 9.15am the company’s share price had risen 8.06% to R3.35 — a three-month high.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Capco to split in two and separately list companies in London

The UK-focused landlord plans to demerge Covent Garden and its Earls Court project
Companies
1 month ago

Investor appetite rises for rand hedge property stocks

Weaker currency lifts demand for offshore real estate counters while share prices of SA-based companies continue to flounder
Companies
3 months ago

Listed property: Is it time to re-enter Britain?

UK-listed property has outperformed other global regions in the year to date but the rebound may be tentative
Money & Investing
4 months ago

RDI Reit cuts interim dividend as earnings fall

The landlord plans to reduce exposure to the retail sector amid declining mall valuations in the UK
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

This is what the backstop means for Brexit

World / Europe

SA exporters uncertain as Brexit deadline looms

National

Boris Johnson softens hardline Brexit position on Irish border

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.