Growthpoint eyes stake in UK property group

UK-focused Capital & Regional said on Wednesday it has deferred a decision on its interim dividend for the period to end-June, amid the prospects of a cash injection from SA’s largest listed property group, Growthpoint.

Growthpoint is considering a majority stake in Capital & Regional, which swung into a loss in the period to end-June largely due to negative property valuations.

Capital & Regional deferred its decision on an interim dividend, it said on Wednesday, having declared an interim dividend of 1.82p per share in the prior comparative period.

No details were given on the size of the stake being considered by Growthpoint that will be acquired through cash and new shares.

The group experienced declining valuations on negative assets during the period, partially due to pressure on UK retail group Debenhams, which is seeking to close some stores and decrease the size of others.

Capital & Regional declared a £55.4m loss for the period, from a £6.7m profit previously, citing negative sentiment towards retail assets and the downward valuations.

Net rental income fell 3.1% to £25.2m, while adjusted profit dropped 4.5% to £14.8m. Adjusted profit includes profits from other activities, and excludes the effect of the revaluation of properties.

The company said it is confident it is well-positioned to respond to structural changes in the retail sector, saying it has been making progress in strengthening its balance sheet and providing additional liquidity despite negative valuations.

“The business has again produced a robust set of operational results in what remains a challenging period for UK retail,” CEO Lawrence Hutchings said.

At 9.15am the company’s share price had risen 8.06% to R3.35 — a three-month high.

