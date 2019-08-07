Companies / Property CONSOLIDATION Consolidation takes hold in listed property with Delta-Rebosis proposal BL PREMIUM

Consolidation in listed real estate is beginning to gain momentum with mid-sized black-owned companies Delta Property Fund and Rebosis being the latest companies to look to a merger to help them tackle their toughest operating environment since the 2008/2009 global economic crisis.

Fund managers have been calling for JSE-listed property funds to consolidate to create more liquid stocks better able to survive a weak economy, which according to the SA Reserve Bank is set to grow at 0.6% in 2019.