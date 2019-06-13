News Leader
WATCH: How the turnaround in retail could benefit property companies
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the state of the sector
13 June 2019 - 09:19
The retail sector is beginning to show signs of a turnaround, with retail sales expanding 2.4% year on year in April from 0.2%.
This could present opportunities for retail property investors.
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp joined Business Day TV to discuss the opportunities that are available in the sector at present.
