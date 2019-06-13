Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How the turnaround in retail could benefit property companies

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the state of the sector

13 June 2019 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The retail sector is beginning to show signs of a turnaround, with retail sales expanding 2.4% year on year in April from 0.2%.

This could present opportunities for retail property investors.

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp joined Business Day TV to discuss the opportunities that are available in the sector at present.

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the state of the sector

Stor-Age races past property rivals

The JSE's only listed personal storage landlord has grown its dividend 9.05% despite a weak SA environment
Companies
2 days ago

SA Corporate Real Estate shareholders demand clear strategy after two executives’ departure

The spat between the property group's chair and two executives who have resigned is riling investors as they watch the company's share price fall
Companies
1 day ago

A2X sees all of SA’s top 40 companies listing on it in next two years

Exchange has already attracted tech group Naspers and property giant Growthpoint
Companies
2 days ago

Investor appetite rises for rand hedge property stocks

Weaker currency lifts demand for offshore real estate counters while share prices of SA-based companies continue to flounder
Companies
3 days ago

JSE lifts marginally as US-Mexico deal bolsters sentiment

Risk-on trade as a result of an immigration deal between the US and Mexico continues to buoy equities, although risk events loom
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.