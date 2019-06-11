Companies / Property

SA Corporate Real Estate shareholders demand clear strategy after two executives’ departure

Group’s share price hits its lowest level in a decade because of, among other things, poor performance, amid a boardroom spat between the chair and two executives

BL PREMIUM
11 June 2019 - 20:45 Alistair Anderson

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.