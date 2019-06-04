Companies / Property

MAS Real Estate aims to grow dividends by 30% over three years

04 June 2019 - 07:56 Nick Hedley
PKM Developments new shopping centre, The Roman, in the city of Roman, Romania. Picture: MAS REAL ESTATE
JSE-listed MAS Real Estate wants its distributions per share to grow by 30% by June 2022 as it exits the western European market and shifts its attention to the east.

“My aim is for MAS to become the pre-eminent real estate investment and development company in central and eastern Europe, focused on delivering sustainable and superior distribution growth to our shareholders,” said recently appointed CEO Werner Behrens.

The group said it would grow its central and eastern European portfolio and fully divest from western Europe. The portfolio would have an emphasis on retail, but would also have exposure to residential property through PKM Developments.

MAS said it was on track to pay a distribution per share of 8.75 euro cents for the current financial year. It had set itself a three-year target of growing that distribution per share by 30% by the year ending June 30 2022.

As part of its new strategy, MAS said it had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Prime Kapital (PK) to acquire an option to purchase PK’s effective 20% interest in the investment joint venture, together with the PK management platform, for an option premium of €2m.

“The management platform includes the necessary human resources, systems, processes and intellectual property to manage the central and eastern Europe assets in the investment joint venture,” MAS said.

MAS also said it had agreed to increase its commitment to the PKM Developments pipeline in the region by another €120m.

