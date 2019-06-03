Sirius Real Estate aims to double in size by the end of 2024

German business park owner Sirius Real Estate will double in size to €2bn within the next five years, CEO Andrew Coombs says.

Since listing in December 2014, with €428m in assets, the group has met its first size target of €1bn. Coombs said the next target was to own €2bn in assets within the next five years while maintaining progressive dividend growth.

Sirius pays its dividends in euros, which means it can act as a rand hedge.

“We are always looking for size and opportunities. Our strategy is to grow and buy better and larger assets along our journey. This is while we remain focused. We have shown we can run the best business parks in Germany as well as a strong personal storage business,” he said.

The group, which is the only JSE-listed property company with a sole focus on Germany, released results for the year to end-March on Monday, in which it declared a final dividend of 1.73 euro cents per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 3.36c, an increase of 6.3%.

Coombs said that Sirius had a strong year buoyed by a healthy German economy.

“There may be mixed economic data coming out of Germany but we aren’t seeing many weaknesses or panic signs. People need to realise that now about 70% of the country’s economic output is driven by services. Only 30% is manufacturing. The only area that is having real issues is the car industry which is about 10% of the economy,” said Coombes.

Miranda Cockburn, an analyst at British investment bank Panmure Gordon, said Sirius’s disciplined management had borne strong results.

“They have pulled off net asset value (NAV) growth of 16.6% and fund from operations growth of 26%. Not only is the company performing well operationally, with an occupancy rate relatively high at 86%, and average like-for-like rate growth of 4.4%, but we think the assets remain relatively conservatively valued off a net yield of 6.8%,” Cockburn said.

She said the company’s mix of locations and types of business space, including offices, production, warehousing and storage, as well as management’s ability to switch between them depending on market conditions, showed Sirius was run skillfully.

Cockburn said that although management was finding it difficult to source suitably priced assets, it remained disciplined, and organic growth in the year had been ahead of expectations and had more than offset any acquisition delays.

“With firepower of circa €150m for new acquisitions and strong operations, Sirius is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The shares are trading on a 5% discount to reported NAV, and with a 4.7% dividend yield we reiterate our buy rating,” she said.

