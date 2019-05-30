Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: What Vukile plans to do in SA and Spain

30 May 2019 - 11:39 Business Day TV
Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Vukile Property Fund has delivered 7.5% growth in annual dividends.

The property company said the results reflect the significant benefit of its growing international diversification and value-adding asset management in Spain.

Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp said that the past 12 months had been Vukile’s strongest and most transformative year, as the company is now a high-quality low-risk retail real estate investment trust (Reit), with just under half of its R28.7bn direct property investments in Spain.

Business Day TV caught up with Rapp to discuss the group’s results and strategy.

Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

Or listen to the full audio:

