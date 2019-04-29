Trematon reports subdued activity in Western Cape property market

Trematon Investments, which is focused on the property and leisure markets in the Western Cape, expects the province’s real estate market to be subdued for as much as 18 months, as a number of new apartment buildings come on stream in the region.

The group, which also owns education provider Generation Education, reported on Monday that growth in rental income was limited, and it would be cautious about making new acquisitions.

It said after some years of strong rental growth, the market was becoming far less favourable.

“It is management’s belief that some distress in this market is likely in the next 12 to 18 months,” it said.

Trematon’s operations are not limited to a specific commercial area but have become strongly focused on property-related investments in the past few years, especially in the Western Cape.

The group reported on Monday that intrinsic net asset value per share (NAV) rose 8% to R4.82 in the six months to end-February, representing a 38% discount to its share price.

The group’s earnings per share slumped 101% into a loss of 0.1c per share, mainly as a result of an accounting loss on a disposal of a joint venture within its Resi Investment Group, which owned a residential complex in Sandrift in Cape Town. There was also an impairment of its investment in Cloudberry Investments, which holds shares in construction company Mazor Group.

However, it improved its headline loss by 89% to 0.1% to end-February, largely as a result of improved annuity income from within the group.

Independent analyst at Small Talk Daily Research, Anthony Clark, said Trematon’s portfolio may be less impressive than previously thought.

“If Trematon was an interesting property play, one has to ask why haven’t they been taken over by another property company, if their Western Cape assets are so good,” said Clark.

“All in all I think the much-vaunted discount within Trematon is probably justified, in light of the fact that the portfolio is adequate, without any gems there.”

The company’s school business had also seemingly not lived up to expectations, although some pressure was being seen on other private education providers, who were under pressure from immigration and subdued economic conditions, said Clark.

Trematon’s share price added 2.47% to R2.90 on Monday, trading at a 39.8% discount to its NAV as at the end-February.

Trematon has lost 9.38% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za