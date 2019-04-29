Companies / Property

Trematon reports subdued activity in Western Cape property market

The investment company expects the property market to show subdued returns over the next 12 to 18 months

29 April 2019 - 19:57 karl gernetzky
Cape Town at night. Picture: 123RF/NOLTE LOURENS
Cape Town at night. Picture: 123RF/NOLTE LOURENS

Trematon Investments, which is focused on the property and leisure markets in the Western Cape, expects the province’s real estate market to be subdued for as much as 18 months, as a number of new apartment buildings come on stream in the region. 

The group, which also owns education provider Generation Education, reported on Monday that growth in rental income was limited, and it would be cautious about making new acquisitions. 

It said after some years of strong rental growth, the market was becoming far less favourable.

“It is management’s belief that some distress in this market is likely in the next 12 to 18 months,” it said.

Trematon’s operations are not limited to a specific commercial area but have become strongly focused on property-related investments in the past few years, especially in the Western Cape.

The group reported on Monday that intrinsic net asset value per share (NAV) rose 8% to R4.82 in the six months to end-February, representing a 38% discount to its share price.

The group’s earnings per share slumped 101% into a loss of 0.1c per share, mainly as a result of an accounting loss on a disposal of a joint venture within its Resi Investment Group, which owned a residential complex in Sandrift in Cape Town. There was also an impairment of its investment in Cloudberry Investments, which holds shares in construction company Mazor Group.

However, it improved its headline loss by 89% to 0.1% to end-February, largely as a result of improved annuity income from within the group. 

Independent analyst at Small Talk Daily Research, Anthony Clark, said Trematon’s portfolio may be less impressive than previously thought.

“If Trematon was an interesting property play, one has to ask why haven’t they been taken over by another property company, if their Western Cape assets are so good,” said Clark.

“All in all I think the much-vaunted discount within Trematon is probably justified, in light of the fact that the portfolio is adequate, without any gems there.” 

The company’s school business had also seemingly not lived up to expectations, although some pressure was being seen on other private education providers, who were under pressure from immigration and subdued economic conditions, said Clark.

Trematon’s share price added 2.47% to R2.90 on Monday, trading at a 39.8% discount to its NAV as at the end-February.

Trematon has lost 9.38% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA small-caps offer rich pickings

Fund manager says domestic sector is among the cheapest in the world
Companies
9 months ago

How Trematon has upped the earnings ante

Company puts mature assets on back burner to focus on growth
Companies
1 year ago

Trematon shares leap on earnings update

The investment holding company, which owns Club Mykonos, flagged a 12-fold increase in HEPS
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Trematon’s school venture progresses

Companies / Property

Trematon Capital shares fall sharply on news of interim loss

Companies / Financial Services

MARC HASENFUSS: Looking ahead to 2018 and possible new listings

Investing / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.