Sereit to buy logistics property in southeast France
JSE-listed Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit), whose South African shareholding amounts to more than 10%, has acquired a logistics property in France as it looks to increase its exposure to a top-performing European asset class.
It said on Thursday it would buy a freehold logistics property in Rumilly, south-eastern France, for €8.6m, reflecting a net initial yield of 7.0%.
Industrial real estate including logistics properties was the strongest performing asset class in Europe in 2017, Phil Barttram, executive director at MSCI, said on Thursday.
"Many funds around the world are buying into a hot logistics market as they try to serve online shopping businesses," he said.
MSCI provides global property trend research, collating actual returns from listed and unlisted real estate companies.
Schroder REIM is a British multinational asset management company that listed Sereit on the JSE in 2015 as it looked to attract South African investors who wanted to buy into a rand hedge stock.
Sereit is mandated to invest in Europe, excluding the UK.
The company’s share price has been slow to gain momentum since listing in December 2015 at R21.70.
But Sereit management has said the fund will maintain a 5.5% dividend yield when it is fully invested in a few months’ time, which should attract more investor interest, improve liquidity and boost the stock’s share price.
Thomas Guyot, head of real estate investment (France) at Schroder REIM, said the acquisition was an attractive fit for the trust, which had built a solid presence in strong cities in one of Europe’s largest economies and wanted to gain exposure to industrial assets there.
"This is a strong fit for the company as we look to diversify our portfolio, providing us with exposure to the French logistics market, which is currently experiencing strong occupational demand and rental growth. Located in an economically buoyant region of France, the warehouse benefits from its close proximity to the large conurbations of Lyon and Geneva," he said.
A conurbation is an extended urban area, typically consisting of several towns merging with the suburbs of a central city.
The 16,700m² warehouse was fully let to a subsidiary of food multinational Nestlé, with an unexpired lease term of about 7.5 years.
