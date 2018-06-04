Delta shares lift 6% despite drop in rental income

Delta Property Fund shares rose as much as 6% in early trade, after the company kept its full-year distribution steady at 97.24c per share, despite the slight drop in rental income.

The company generates more than two-thirds of its rental income from government-tenanted buildings.

The value of the property portfolio stood at R11.5bn in the year to end-February, which was up from R11.4bn a year before.

Rental income dropped 3.1% after the company sold some of its properties, but like for like rental income grew 5.2%.

Vacancies increased to 11.8% from 10.7%, mainly due to what the company said were "challenges in the Free State provincial portfolio and the former Eskom Sunninghill portfolio".

The company also noted that a new Department of Public Works leasing policy would be finalised in December.

"Delta concluded successful meetings with the Department of Public Works negotiating team on proposed terms and rental, resulting in the approval of 59 leases with a total gross letting area of 227,550m² progressing to stage 2 and stage 3 of the finalisation process for renewal," the company said in a statement.

"The [department] is currently engaging user departments to confirm budgets and tenant requirements for their approval (stage 2) before the national bid adjudication committee finalises (stage 3) and recommends the signing of the leases, expected to be finalised by December 31 2018."

At 9.49am, the share was up 1.67% to R6.35 in early trade on the JSE.