Companies / Property

Sirius shares slip, despite increase in dividend

04 June 2018 - 11:36 Karl Gernetzky
Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Germany-focused Sirius Real Estate said on Monday that rental growth in the full-year to end-March was the highest in the group’s history.

The group’s results initially sent the share price down 5% before losses were pared.

Sirius, which is dual listed on the JSE and in London, said on Monday that despite a financial year focused on recycling and reinvesting assets, rental growth grew 6.2% and average rental rate 3.6% to €5.46/m².

The company increased its payout from funds from operations by 10 percentage points to 75%, with the group declaring a dividend of €3.16 compared with the previous period’s total dividend of 2.92c.

Sirius said it was continuing its strategy of recycling noncore assets into 13 business parks focused around Germany’s seven largest cities. It had the financial capacity to acquire €100m in new assets, it said.

Nepi Rockcastle makes Lithuania property debut

CEO Spiro Noussis says the centre serves some of the country’s most affluent shoppers
Companies
8 hours ago

Book value of the group’s portfolio, including assets held for sale, increased by €126.1m to €967.3m.

The company reported a like-for-like valuation increase of €84.4m, or 11.6%, while like-for-like occupancy increased to 82.5% from 79.8% in the previous period.

Sirius’s performance has benefited from the German economy’s recent strong performance, with the company focusing on occupancy for small and medium-sized companies.

"We are delighted to have delivered a record 17% total shareholder return based on adjusted NAV [net asset value] and dividends paid in the year," CEO Andrew Coombs said.

"Equally, a record 6.2% increase in like-for-like annualised rental growth, the highest performance in the group’s history, in a period when our key focus was on recycling and reinvesting, is an exceptional performance and reflects well on the strength of our in-house sales and marketing platform."

Sirius’s share price fell as much as 5% on Monday morning before losses were pared. At 9.40am the company had lost 0.88% to R11.30, having gained 1.35% so far in 2018.

Offshore property is the Reit choice

Property groups are spreading their wings abroad as opportunities in their homemarket home market are few and far between
Money & Investing
4 days ago

How Greenbay aims to halt share slide

The group makes buy-back move after going from one of the best-performing real estate stocks in 2017 to one of the worst in 2018
Companies
3 days ago

Vukile backs Spanish portfolio to drive growth

There is no limit on how much offshore exposure property fund will have, CEO says as dividend increases
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Africa makes an overture to Remgro
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Gwede Mantashe’s playing to the gallery does not ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tongaat’s executive pay under scrutiny
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
How Mr Price plans to join Poland’s retail show
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Court rejects Glencore’s bid to move case
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nepi Rockcastle makes Lithuania property debut
Companies / Property

How Greenbay aims to halt share slide
Companies / Property

Offshore property is the Reit choice
Money & Investing

Vukile backs Spanish portfolio to drive growth
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.