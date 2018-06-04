Sirius shares slip, despite increase in dividend

Germany-focused Sirius Real Estate said on Monday that rental growth in the full-year to end-March was the highest in the group’s history.
The group’s results initially sent the share price down 5% before losses were pared.
Sirius, which is dual listed on the JSE and in London, said on Monday that despite a financial year focused on recycling and reinvesting assets, rental growth grew 6.2% and average rental rate 3.6% to €5.46/m².
The company increased its payout from funds from operations by 10 percentage points to 75%, with the group declaring a dividend of €3.16 compared with the previous period’s total dividend of 2.92c.
Sirius said it was continuing its strategy of recycling noncore assets into 13 business parks focused around Germany’s seven largest cities. It had the financial capacity to acquire €100m in new assets, it said.
Book value of the group’s portfolio, including assets held for sale, increased by €126.1m to €967.3m.
The company reported a like-for-like valuation increase of €84.4m, or 11.6%, while like-for-like occupancy increased to 82.5% from 79.8% in the previous period.
Sirius’s performance has benefited from the German economy’s recent strong performance, with the company focusing on occupancy for small and medium-sized companies.
"We are delighted to have delivered a record 17% total shareholder return based on adjusted NAV [net asset value] and dividends paid in the year," CEO Andrew Coombs said.
"Equally, a record 6.2% increase in like-for-like annualised rental growth, the highest performance in the group’s history, in a period when our key focus was on recycling and reinvesting, is an exceptional performance and reflects well on the strength of our in-house sales and marketing platform."
Sirius’s share price fell as much as 5% on Monday morning before losses were pared. At 9.40am the company had lost 0.88% to R11.30, having gained 1.35% so far in 2018.
