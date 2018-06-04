Sirius shares slip, despite increase in dividend

Germany-focused Sirius Real Estate said on Monday that rental growth in the full-year to end-March was the highest in the group’s history.

The group’s results initially sent the share price down 5% before losses were pared.

Sirius, which is dual listed on the JSE and in London, said on Monday that despite a financial year focused on recycling and reinvesting assets, rental growth grew 6.2% and average rental rate 3.6% to €5.46/m².

The company increased its payout from funds from operations by 10 percentage points to 75%, with the group declaring a dividend of €3.16 compared with the previous period’s total dividend of 2.92c.

Sirius said it was continuing its strategy of recycling noncore assets into 13 business parks focused around Germany’s seven largest cities. It had the financial capacity to acquire €100m in new assets, it said.