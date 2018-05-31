News Leader
Redefine Properties posts 5.5% rise in first-half distribution
31 May 2018 - 06:22
Redefine Properties released their interim results today. Total revenue is up 9.6% while gross distributable income grew 8.6%. and first half distribution grew 5.5%.
Business Day TV's Giulietta Talevi caught up with company's CEO, Andrew König and started off by asking him if he's worried about being on the cusp of rentals reverting given the low average rental increases.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
