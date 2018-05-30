Vukile delivers on dividend forecast, and flags a repeat performance

Vukile Property Fund has delivered on its earlier forecast to increase its dividends by between 7% and 8%.

Net profit available for distribution was R1.31bn in the year to end-March, which was up 17%.

Net property income from the South African portfolio was up 6.5% to R793m while the vacancy rate dropped to 3.7% from 4.2%.

The company owns a portfolio of shopping malls and has interests in listed companies including Atlantic Leaf Properties.

Vukile also recently made further retail acquisitions in Spain.

As a result, its total direct property investments were valued at R19.1bn in the year to end-March, up from R13.6bn in the previous year, with the Spanish properties accounting for R4.5bn.

On the tough environment in SA, Vukile said: "While we are buoyed by the improving political and economic climate in SA, and the resultant uptick in consumer confidence, we are yet to see a tangible improvement in the trading environment." It expects another tough year as a result.

The full-year dividend came in at 168.82c, which was up 7.7% on the year-ago period.

For the 2019 year, the company expects to increase its dividend by between 7.5% and 8.5%.