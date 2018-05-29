Property sector stalwart Jeff Zidel to retire, leaving Fortress

Popular property developer and investor, Jeff Zidel, is set to retire in June after a 47-year career in the industry. As result of his retirement, Zidel will relinquish his role as deputy chairman of JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) Fortress.

Zidel helped found Fortress, the Resilient group, and other companies. He was appointed president of the South African Council of Shopping Centres in 2016, is a three-time past president of the Roodepoort Chamber of Commerce, and was the winner of the 2010 Absa Jewish Achiever of the Year Award.

"Jeff has basically seen it all when it comes to property and retail development. For instance, he was one of the early visionaries in the expansion of the highly successful Nando’s chain, was a leading light in the development of strip malls in Lesotho, and was a driving force behind the growth of the listed property sector in SA in the early 2000s," said Fortress CEO Mark Stevens.

"His vision and astute leadership will be missed. However, it is also important to say a new crop of property professionals, who learnt so much under Jeff’s stewardship, will ensure his visionary outlook and fortitude is not lost to the sector."

Fortress chairman Iraj Abedian thanked Zidel for "his sterling contribution" as a board member over the years.

Zidel was a trustee on the world board of the International Council of Shopping Centres, a director of the South African Property Owners Association, and a non-executive director of New Europe Property Investments.

"The board is in discussions with suitable candidates and an announcement will be made once the new, non-executive, independent director has been appointed," said Stevens.