Indluplace posts surge in profit, despite higher vacancy rate

The residential-focused real estate investment trust kept its dividend unchanged from a year ago, as it weathered a tough six months

09 May 2018 - 09:54 Andries Mahlangu
Indluplace‚ the first residential-focused real estate investment trust (reit) to be listed on the JSE‚ declared a dividend of 48.56c per share in the six months to end-March, matching the dividend declared in the year-earlier period.

Earlier this year the company changed its dividend policy to align it with other SA-listed reits. Dividend payouts are now declared twice a year rather than quarterly.

The company regards the dividend per share as the key measurement of its underlying performance.

Net property income rose to R204in.89m in the review period, from R120.31m, although the vacancy rate rose to 6.3% from 4.5%.

The portfolio has grown more than 260% since Indluplace listed in 2015

Property expenses increased to R129.8m from R74.7m, in line with a larger property portfolio.

The company forecast dividend growth of about 4% for the full year, at the lower end of its previous guidance.

The residential portfolio has grown more than 260% to 9,662 units since its listing in 2015, according to the results statement.

"In a period characterised by difficult market conditions, delays with resolving the partial rent boycott in Windsor, and a complex handover of the very large Buffet portfolio, Indluplace was again able to demonstrate the defensive nature of its diverse residential portfolio," it said.

