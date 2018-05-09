Indluplace posts surge in profit, despite higher vacancy rate

Indluplace‚ the first residential-focused real estate investment trust (reit) to be listed on the JSE‚ declared a dividend of 48.56c per share in the six months to end-March, matching the dividend declared in the year-earlier period.

Earlier this year the company changed its dividend policy to align it with other SA-listed reits. Dividend payouts are now declared twice a year rather than quarterly.

The company regards the dividend per share as the key measurement of its underlying performance.

Net property income rose to R204in.89m in the review period, from R120.31m, although the vacancy rate rose to 6.3% from 4.5%.