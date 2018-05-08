Redefine’s game plan chalks R2.5bn profit

Redefine Properties CEO Andrew Konig’s strategy is bearing fruit.

The group, which owns nearly R90bn in real estate, earned distributable income of R2.5bn during the six months to February, 8.6% higher than it did in the comparable period in 2017, results released on Monday showed.

The company has grown strongly under Konig, who has been CEO since August 2014. During 2014 financial year, Redefine generated R2.4bn in distributable income.

Konig said Redefine was well positioned to maintain attractive dividend growth over the next few years.

The company grew its dividend 5.5% in the six months to February, as expected. Konig said, however, it would take a while for recent positivity in the economy and consumer confidence to have a meaningful effect for Redefine’s income.

"Our strategy is appropriate for the environment in which we operate. A strong feature of our approach has been to recycle capital and during this reporting period we raised R2.6bn … selling noncore assets, which bolsters liquidity."

Mvula Seroto, an investment analyst at Catalyst Fund Managers, said Redefine’s decision to sell its stake in Cromwell and Northpoint in Australia would improve its balance sheet substantially, which is stretched at a loan-to-value of 40%.

Lawrence Koikoi, an analyst at Stanlib, said Redefine had performed well in an economy that was slowly gaining momentum.

"Redefine’s results seem commendable under a tough operating environment in SA, with 6% growth in recurring distributable income.

"Management is prioritising on the right areas, including reducing the company’s loan to value, divesting out of noncore assets and weaning income dependency on nonrecurring income," Koikoi said.

Redefine also said that in the interests of improved corporate governance, former CEO and current executive chairman Marc Wainer would relinquish his role in November. He would remain an executive director and an independent nonexecutive would be appointed.

andersona@businesslive.co.za