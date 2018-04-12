Companies / Property

WATCH: Can property stocks make a comeback?

12 April 2018 - 09:01 Business Day TV
SA’s listed property companies have had a dismal first quarter, with the JSE’s property index slumping by more than 21% in the three months to end-March, resulting in more than R200bn being wiped off the sector’s market capitalisation.

This was largely driven by a sell-off in the share prices of Resilient due to allegations of share manipulation. But property stocks do appear to be making a comeback after Resilient was cleared of any irregular action.

Golden Section Capital MD Garreth Elston spoke to Business Day TV about South African listed property stocks and what they offer investors.

 

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

