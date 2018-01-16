Companies / Property

PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

European logistics and warehouse market a New Frontier for property group

The group has branched out with a warehouse facility in Ireland

16 January 2018 - 05:51 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New Frontier Properties says it is close to completing a transaction in Germany that will boost its portfolio in Europe.

The group, which owns malls in some British cities, has bought a warehouse facility in Ireland, explored opportunities in mainland Europe and is "close to executing a logistics transaction in Germany".

"The purchase of the Dublin property and similar pipeline acquisitions provides the group with exposure to the European logistics/warehouse market, enabling the company to benefit from the increase in e-retailing activity across Europe as well as broadening its hard currency exposure," it said.

New Frontier Properties reported a profit of £2.481m for the three months to November, down from £2.799m in the prior year. The group said it had refinanced and extended the £108.2m HSBC loan and raised additional capital.

The capital will be used to fund shopping centres in Middlesbrough and Burton upon Trent in England, together with the recently acquired warehouse in Dublin.

"The purchase of this Dublin property and similar pipeline acquisitions emphasises the benefit from a greater diversity of earnings in both euro and sterling," CEO Nick Riley said.

He said New Frontier’s strategy "continues to retain its retail focus in the UK but has been refined to extend to acquisitions of property, both retail and non-retail in mainland Europe, with a preference given to logistics or warehouse assets in the UK, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Ireland and the Benelux countries".

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Stenprop snaps up three industrial estates for £13.5m

The UK real estate group, keen to expand further in multi-let industrial property arena, also secured a new £50m revolving debt facility from ...
Companies
11 hours ago

Growthpoint pays handsome dividends

SA’s largest real estate group’s total return in 2017, including share price and dividend growth, was 14.4%
Companies
1 day ago

Freedom Property Fund takes legal action to recover a bonus of R2.5m

Paid to its previous CEO during the 2015 financial year, the fund says its 2016 annual financial statements will include a 2015 restatement
Companies
25 days ago

