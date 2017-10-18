Companies / Property

UK PORTFOLIO

Equites expands UK portfolio with Coventry acquisition

18 October 2017 - 06:40 Alistair Anderson
Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund, the high-end industrial property owner, has strengthened its UK portfolio with a deal worth nearly R700m. The group has bought a 19,909m² cross docking distribution centre in Coventry, England, for £41m.

This means Equites now owns four distribution centres in the UK worth about £104m.

The Coventry transaction was subject to the seller entering into a 15-year lease with a Swiss based global transport and logistics company. The seller concluded this lease last Friday.

Equites recently announced financial results in which it said it had achieved a 12.02% increase in half-year dividends to August, making it one of the few double-digit income providers in 2017.

Since listing in 2014, it has increased its portfolio of industrial and mainly logistics assets in SA and the UK from R1bn to R6.8bn. It was one of the best-performing real estate investment trusts (Reits) listed on the JSE, when measured by its annualised return of 28% over the past three years.

CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan said he invested in the UK because he wanted to get exposure to the strong online shopping market there.

Equites would buy premium logistics distribution centres in key nodes, built to institutional specifications and let these to tenants, such as Amazon, who needed to hold stock on long-dated upward-only leases.

"The UK shift is low risk and will feed off growing e-retail demand in the country," said Len van Niekerk, senior property analyst at Nedbank CIB.

Taverna-Turisan said he and his team had strong relationships with industrial property developers in the UK. In 1998, he and some business partners launched Italian food import venture Rialto Foods, which is now a Woolworths supplier.

At Rialto, Taverna-Turisan developed two warehouses for the business and then created an industrial development company in 2006.

He listed Equites Property Fund in June 2014, as one of few specialist industrial property owners on the bourse.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Morné Wilken to head MAS Real Estate from January

Wilken joined the MAS board in August 2014; current CEO Lukas Nakos will remain until Wilken’s arrival
Companies
14 hours ago

Newpark Reit’s investment strategy pays off

Recently listed real estate investment trust grows distributable earnings per share 6.6% in the six months to August and is on track to meet its ...
Companies
1 day ago

Nepi Rockcastle adds to its Polish malls

Analysts expect annual dividend growth of at least 15% and share price rise as company reaps benefits of merger
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba’s SAA bail-out may be unlawful, Parliament ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Pick n Pay posts surprisingly strong profit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Retail giant Pick n Pay slams bank charges
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
McKinsey admits to lapse of judgment in Eskom deal
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Lynne Brown urged to come clean on Dentons report
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Morné Wilken to head MAS Real Estate from January
Companies / Property

Newpark Reit’s investment strategy pays off
Companies / Property

Calgro shakes up its business portfolio
Companies / Property

Strong returns for SA investors in UK
Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle adds to its Polish malls
Companies / Property

Equites Property Fund pays lavish dividend
Companies / Property

Atlantic Leaf grows dividend
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.