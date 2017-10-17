Morné Wilken to head MAS Real Estate from January

Further to an announcement on June 15, the board of MAS Real Estate has announced that Morné Wilken will take over as CEO with effect from Jannuary 1 2018.

Lukas Nakos will continue as CEO until Wilken’s arrival.

Wilken joined the board as a non-executive director in August 2014. "He brings with him extensive experience of real estate markets and investor relations and will be relocating to the Isle of Man on a full-time basis to fulfil this role," the company said.

"Morné previously spent 10 years in the property finance division of First National Bank and RMB, divisions of FirstRand, where he excelled as a top dealmaker. Morné then led the strategic roll-out and development of Waterfall for Atterbury before joining Attacq in 2009, initially as chief operating officer and then as CEO from 2011."

MAS chairman Ron Spencer said: "Lukas has been instrumental in growing MAS since inception and establishing the joint venture between MAS and Prime Kapital. The board wishes him every success going forward."

"I am delighted that Morné has agreed to take over as CEO. His wealth of experience, combined with his knowledge of the business and understanding of our strategy, will allow a seamless transition of leadership and implementation of the business strategy."

MAS is listed on the main board of the JSE and the Euro MTF market of the LuxSE.