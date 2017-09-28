Redefine develops a Sandton home for advocates

Redefine Properties is developing a specialised office block for advocates in Sandton.

The R476m development, to be called Advocates, "is the result of Redefine’s extensive experience in fulfilling the space and operational requirements of heavyweight advocates", said Redefine commercial asset manager Pieter Strydom.

Many commercial law firms had their headquarters in Sandton’s business district and some advocates might choose to work in the new Advocates building to be close to them, said Strydom. The building will be located at the intersection of Pybus and Rivonia roads, near many of SA’s biggest blue-chip companies. It is close to the Sandton Gautrain station and bus network.

Work on the project began in January and is scheduled for completion in April 2019.

Advocates will be nine storeys high and cover an area of 13,500m², featuring an arrival atrium with increased floor-to-ceiling height and pause areas.

The L-shaped building has two wings, which are planned to allow modularity in space planning, infrastructure and building technologies. "We wanted to build on the blueprint of exacting demands of legal services, and modernise their traditional work experience," Strydom said. "Advocates rely on billable client hours, so we created space that meets operational efficiency and client expectations," he said.

Research by legal services group Law360 shows the Global 20 firms that are looking to plant a flag in a new country choose SA more frequently than anywhere else.

Global 20 is a list of 20 law firms with the greatest international reach.

