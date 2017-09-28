Growthpoint focuses on more environmentally friendly offices

Growthpoint Properties has launched a portfolio of environmentally friendly office buildings.

To be included in the Thrive Portfolio, the buildings need to be highly rated by both the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) and the Green Building Council SA (GBCSA).

It includes 71 properties spanning more than 850,000m² valued at R16.1bn, representing almost half of Growthpoint’s total office portfolio.

"Sustainability has become paramount and office spaces are being recognised as the ideal locations for implementing sustainable solutions, largely due to the amount of time spent in these buildings," Growthpoint office division director Rudolf Pienaar said.

"Many clients who occupy our buildings are environmentally conscious, and constantly looking for the next innovation to help lessen their carbon footprints, while prioritising the health and wellbeing of their people. Our new Thrive Portfolio is an excellent answer for the needs of leading, innovative businesses."

Buildings in the Thrive Portfolio incorporate smart technology that give tenants the benefit of electricity and water savings, and transparently share the numbers to prove reduced energy costs, he said.

Dorah Modise, CEO of GBCSA said the council was proud to be a part of ‘this pioneering and innovative new offering. This exclusive new portfolio of platinum-and gold-rated Thrive buildings includes many of SA’s certified green buildings and we believe that this venture will bring a wealth of benefits to the industry".

Neil Gopal, CEO of Sapoa said: "Sapoa is excited to be a part of this groundbreaking new partnership and we believe that by consolidating all of our unique skills, we will be bringing something completely unique and exclusive to the property industry."