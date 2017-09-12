Attacq eyes first dividend and conversion to Reit

Attacq CEO Morne Wilken says the development company is on track to pay its first dividend, of 73c per share, next year, and will convert to a real estate investment trust (Reit) in the following year.

The JSE-listed property developer reported diluted headline earnings per share increased about 92% in the year to end-June compared with the previous period, while vacancies across its retail and office portfolios rose.

Profit for the year fell 56.7% to just over R600m, mainly due to the strengthening of the rand, fair value adjustments and a one-off payment of R480m in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted net asset value per share rose 3.2% to R22.59 in the year to end-June.

Net rental income rose to R1.86bn from R1.1bn during the period, with the company

Basic earnings per share increased to 23c from 12c, the company said in a statement.

The fair market value of the investment in MAS Real Estate increased by 18.9% to R3.5bn, while cash generated by operations increased 23.4% to R1bn.

Vacancies in retail properties increased to 2.4% from 2.1%, and office vacancies increased to 5% from 4%.

Vacancies that were filled after year-end relate mainly to the Allandale Building, the Mall and Waterfall Corner. The remaining vacancies are mainly attributable to Brooklyn Bridge Office Park, Newtown Junction and The Majestic.

Attacq’s industrial and hotel properties are fully tenanted, the company said.