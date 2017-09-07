Nepi puts Romania malls on the map

Nepi Rockcastle, the largest property stock on the JSE, is implementing new technology at its Romanian malls.

The company, now worth more than R100bn, has brought Google Maps into its flagship centres, Promenada and Mega Mall, to allow customers to find shops with handheld devices.

Nepi Rockcastle has become one of the largest real-estate companies in continental Europe and is the largest company with a focus on the central and eastern European region.

It is also listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is being included in the FTSE-JSE Top 40 index. Its management said that cutting-edge technology made mall management easier.