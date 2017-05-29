BUSINESS DAY TV: Life becomes more complex for people in complexes

JS: Yes, but also to calculate it is because there is an administrative fund which has always been there which is for your day-to-day money that you need for your complex. But you have to use the administrative fund and actually then calculate how much money you can put in this reserve fund. And of course one of the other issues is that it has to be two separate funds, with two bank accounts, and that’s expensive.

AS: It’s expensive and it’s difficult from an administrative point of view. It’s a challenge I think for people to also understand why suddenly now they’re paying this extra fund amount and primarily the biggest challenge has been that if a complex doesn’t have at least 25% of its annual administrative budget spend in this reserve fund at the end of the financial year, in their next financial year they’re required by law to increase their levies by 15% minimum, just to cover the reserve fund contribution and they will then still have to increase for the normal inflationary increases.

BDTV: How appropriate and how necessary is it to have a 10-year fund?

AS: It’s very important from a maintenance and repair replacement point of view for a complex. A lot of the time in these schemes people have relied on having zero reserves and then have relied on having…

BDTV: … sort of like ad hoc payments?

AS: … they introduce special levies … which are always difficult particularly for new owners coming in and sometimes they know about a special levy and they are suddenly responsible paying for it. The people who have lived in it, they haven’t really contributed towards that cost and the new owner ends up having to pay for the full maintenance cost.

BDTV: Juanita, your view as an accountant, is it appropriate to have a 10-year fund?

JS: It is yes, because of the costs of upkeep a lot of the complexes are actually falling down. If you drive past some of them you can see that maintenance is needed. Just in terms of the maintenance or this reserve fund, you actually have to have a maintenance plan, so you have to do a plan to say what you are going to be changing in the next 10 years and that plan, then the reserve fund needs to fund the plan. So it’s very complex.

AS: It’s closely tied together.