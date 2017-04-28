Vunani on the hunt for new property business

The group would focus on building its asset management, asset administration and private equity divisions in the year ahead, Dube said. It planned to build a sizeable private equity arm by buying into existing management teams.

Vunani’s private equity unit, focused on mining, property and African investments, posted R15.1m profit for the period following a R3.4m loss in the previous period.

Vunani Fund Managers posted profit of R6m, up from R500,000 in 2016, on improved assets under management.

"We are … looking for an acquisition of size in the financial services space in areas we are not already in," Dube said.

The group also saw opportunity to bulk up its asset management capability in neighbouring countries.

The property portfolio, housed in the private equity unit, would focus on domestic property development and the acquisition of commercial, retail and industrial property.

On the potential to list a property portfolio, Nedbank senior property analyst Len van Niekerk said a new listing would need a compelling proposition.

"A mixed bag of smaller assets will not excite the investment community and would likely trade at a relatively high yield of around 10% or more. This makes it hard to improve the quality of a portfolio as raising equity is dilutive and if gearing is high a fund could struggle to grow," he said.