Sirius heads to JSE main board and UK exchange

Sirius Real Estate, an owner of German flexible office space and storage assets, will move to the main board of the JSE and start trading on the London Stock Exchange in March as part of a plan to boost liquidity and attract large institutional investors.

Sirius is the only pure German property player listed in SA, with assets in Berlin, Munich, Dresden, Mainz and Wiesbaden, among others. It said it would list on the main boards on or around March 6.

With a market capitalisation of €481.265m (R6.89bn), Sirius is widely believed by market watchers to be too large to remain on AltX.