Bugbears still plague listed property zone

This means the external management company and the internal staff are both rewarded for asset management and growing the fund. A CEO could be rewarded for his or her functions as leader of the listed fund but also as head of the external management company.

In 2006, BJM said separate management companies were an "international dinosaur".

When real estate investment trust dispensation would be introduced some seven years later, in line with international best practice, funds would choose to be internally managed, it said.

Many real estate companies that are externally managed on the JSE chose that route because they were small and needed funding, operational, human resource and other support from a larger management company. Others have reached a certain size and should consider internalising management. A few are managed externally because their legal structure makes it compulsory.

Listed companies that have external management companies include Octodec Investments, Investec Property Fund, Texton Property Fund, Dipula Income Fund, Liberty Two Degrees, Transcend and Delta Property Fund. Recently listed Liberty Two Degrees is a collective investment scheme or trust, which means it has to have external management in terms of the law. But Evan Robins of Old Mutual Investment Group says when it comes to shareholders’ interests, there is often not a compelling argument for choosing the external route.