Joburg property valuer held over fraud, corruption

Listed group Rebosis Property Fund has said it welcomes an investigation by the City of Johannesburg into fraud and corruption in the valuing of certain city properties.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said a former candidate valuer had been arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

This followed the airing of an expose by television show Carte Blanche on November 6 2016 into irregularities in the setting of Johannesburg property valuations, as well as an investigation by the city’s internal forensic investigations unit, headed by General Shadrack Sibiya.

The valuations caused a loss in municipal revenue to the city.

The valuer was suspected of irregularly and fraudulently devaluing 22 properties in the city, amounting to just under R500m, Mashaba said.

"The fraudulent adjustments and changes of the market values of the properties by invalid municipal objection outcome letters resulted in the loss of an estimated R40m worth of revenue over five financial years," Mashaba said.

Rebosis is the owner of four of these 22 properties, which it rented outed largely to state departments.

The investigation was ongoing.

"We intend on also going after private companies and individuals who worked with these officials to erode the integrity of the city and steal from our residents. These individuals in the private sector must also face the full might of the law and stolen money returned," said Mashaba.

On Thursday Rebosis responded to Mashaba’s comments.

"The current investigation and action being taken is in the hands of the City of Joburg. Rebosis welcomes the action by the mayor and the city’s zero tolerance to corruption," it said.

"The company have every confidence in the city to get to the bottom of this matter. As a responsible listed company, Rebosis has zero tolerance to any criminal activities, and have never and will never, involve ourselves in any crime-related or corruption issues. Since the company started in 2010, Rebosis Property Fund has always adhered to strict corporate governance policies and we therefore fully support this investigation to ensure the property sector remains stable, secure and sustainable," it said.