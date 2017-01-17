Investec fund buys in Australia

Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPF) has bought two office properties to expand its exposure to New South Wales, Australia’s largest and strongest-performing economy.

The fund, the only property company on the JSE that invests solely in Australia, has been a good performer since listing in 2013, providing a total return of 67.59% to shareholders.

IAPF acquired 2 Richardson Road, North Ryde and 20 and 24 Rodborough Road, Frenchs —Forest in a deal worth A$160m ($119.54m).

The assets held long-term benefits for IAPF, according to CEO Graeme Katz.