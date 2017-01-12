UK SHOPPING CENTRE OWNER
Capital & Regional rebounds with bumper festive season
Market sentiment around Capital & Regional and other UK-based JSE-listed real estate companies has been negative following the Brexit vote
Capital & Regional, the UK-focused shopping and leisure centre owner, said on Wednesday it had enjoyed a bumper festive season and expected to release strong results for the full 2016 financial year despite concern that the fallout from the Brexit vote would place pressure on UK consumers.
UK pound returns received by South Africans from such firms, have also been under pressure from a stronger rand.
Capital & Regional was among the worst performers in 2016, with a negative 39.81% total return. The company said in a trading statement for the half year to December 2016 that its shopping schemes enjoyed a good Christmas with like-for-like footfall over the past two weeks of the year up 2.2% on the prior year.
"Footfall improved in the second half of 2016 and for the whole of 2016, the portfolio once again outperformed the industry benchmark, by 1.9%."
Results for the year to December will be out on March 9.
"The operating performance has been very encouraging, reflecting stronger consumer confidence in the second half of the year than had been anticipated following the result of the EU referendum," said CEO Hugh Scott-Barrett.
"Footfall is up and, as has become the trend for our schemes, is well ahead of the national benchmark, while letting momentum has been maintained as the mix of town centre locations and affordable rents continues to attract new retailers and leisure operators.
"Reflecting the positive operating performance and our confidence in our ability to continue to grow income, we expect the final dividend increase for 2016 to be at the top end of the 5% to 8% per annum targeted range."
