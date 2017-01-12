Capital & Regional rebounds with bumper festive season

Capital & Regional, the UK-focused shopping and leisure centre owner, said on Wednesday it had enjoyed a bumper festive season and expected to release strong results for the full 2016 financial year despite concern that the fallout from the Brexit vote would place pressure on UK consumers.

Market sentiment around Capital & Regional and other UK-based JSE-listed real estate companies has been negative in recent months following the Brexit vote.

UK pound returns received by South Africans from such firms, have also been under pressure from a stronger rand.

Capital & Regional was among the worst performers in 2016, with a negative 39.81% total return. The company said in a trading statement for the half year to December 2016 that its shopping schemes enjoyed a good Christmas with like-for-like footfall over the past two weeks of the year up 2.2% on the prior year.