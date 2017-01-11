Property: wide gap in returns
Investors will need to choose with care after some big 2016 losses
The difference between the total returns of the best-and worst-performing property counters was nearly 100% in 2016, suggesting that shrewd stock picking will be critical in 2017.
Total returns include share price appreciation and income growth.
Hotel owner Hospitality Property Fund’s B shares achieved a 45.99% total return, while the worst performer was UK-based Capital & Counties, which had a negative return of 51.48%, according to Stanlib.
"The listed property sector is not homogeneous. It is quite diverse. The gap between the best performer and the worst performer in 2016 was 97.47%," said Keillen Ndlovu, Stanlib’s head of listed property funds.
The second-best real estate performer on the JSE was Equites Property Fund, with a 33.32% return. SA Corporate Real Estate followed closely with 32.55%, as did Dipula Income Fund’s B shares with a 31.45% return. Rebosis Property Fund achieved 30.80% and Delta Property Fund had a total 29.66% return.
The second-worst real estate group was Capital & Regional with a negative 39.81% return. Redefine International returned a negative 38.60% and Intu Properties a negative 33.53%.
Atlantic Leaf Properties suffered a negative 32.54% return and Stenprop suffered a negative 29.75%.
On Tuesday, Catalyst Fund Managers released a report showing that the South African listed property index (SAPY) outpaced cash, equities and bonds in December, boosting its overall performance in 2016.
The SAPY recorded a total return of 4.24% for December 2016, while bonds saw a 1.54% return, equities managed a 0.97% return and cash 0.61%.
The SAPY’s historic yield ended December at 6.40%, which was 17 basis points lower than the 6.57% recorded in the previous month.
The yield to maturity on the long-term R186 government bond strengthened 11 basis points to end December at 8.92%. For 2016 overall, bonds were the best-performing asset class, delivering 15.42%.
Bonds were followed by listed property with a 10.20% return, then cash with a 7.37% return and finally South African equities, which gained 2.63% for the year.
Catalyst said in the report that although bonds and listed property historically exhibited a strong correlation in performance, this relationship had broken down given the increasing number of offshore-focused counters in the SAPY.
For 2016, offshore counters dragged the SAPY performance down relative to South African bonds as the offshore counters significantly underperformed counters with a greater exposure to South African property, thanks largely to a stronger rand.
"Although local fundamentals remain challenging, South African-centric funds have outperformed the foreign-focused funds for the year mainly due to rand strength," Catalyst said.
"Over the long term, we expect real estate fundamentals to drive performance," it said.
Please login or register to comment.