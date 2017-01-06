LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
BRIAN KANTOR: Keeping the wealthy happy will improve lives of the poor
Cape Town shows resources critical for faster growth are the skills, enterprise and wealth embodied in high-income earners, writes Brian Kantor
06 January 2017 - 06:52 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.