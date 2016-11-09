Accelerate bets on Fourways development for growth

Accelerate Property Fund aims to be a dominant player in Gauteng’s growing Fourways node as it works to be an attractive medium-sized property stock.
It has made strong progress in redeveloping its largest asset, the R2.3bn Fourways Mall which is set to nearly double in size from 90,000m² to 170,000m², when its expansion project is completed in the middle of 2018.
The centre, which was built 23 years ago, needed to be expanded so that it could hold stores that had larger offerings for customers than currently, according to chief operating officer Andrew Costa.
"Fourways as a node grew more quickly than many developers predicted. We found that a number of the retailers within the mall have needed more space in order to carry larger offerings for customers. The catchment has also grown and we believe that Fourways is a very exciting node, which is why we intend to redevelop the mall and then to develop residential and office properties within the node," he said.
Accelerate reported on Tuesday that it had grown its asset base about 9.6% from R8.423bn to R9.228bn between the end of March and end of September.
Costa said he was happy to have reported "robust interim results, notwithstanding a challenging macroeconomic and political environment".
Accelerate reported year-on-year distribution growth of 8.1% for the six months, compared with the corresponding period last year, translating into a distribution per share of 28.766c, up from 26.617c.
During the reporting period, Accelerate earned gross rental income of R498m compared with R417m for the previous comparable period.
The fund saw a decrease in its cost-to-income ratio, falling to 13.96% compared with 17.93% at the end of August 2015.
This was because of lower net property expenses of R27.7m compared with R40.6m for the same period in 2015.
Accelerate’s property portfolio value increased 17% to R9.1bn at the end of the reporting period. The company acquired about 50% of the Portside Tower building in Cape Town for R755m.
"The Portside transaction is in line with our strategic objective to develop and grow key nodes in SA. This asset gives us the opportunity to expand in the growing Foreshore node in the Western Cape," Costa said.
Accelerate has a market capitalisation of R5.67bn and is trading at a relatively attractive dividend yield of 8.5%, while the listed property sector’s average is 6.26%. The company’s share price is up 9.82% year to do date and some investors have recognised the potential of Fourways to perform better than it has over the past few years.
"Their future is hitched to the success of the Fourways expansion. There is a big opportunity in densifying the Fourways node. They do, however, face competition from the Mall of Africa and any expansions to retail centres will always carry risk," said Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique.
