Seriti is looking to diversify as it exhausts the coal space in SA A subsidiary has secured conditional approval to take over South32's thermal coal assets, which would make Seriti Eskom's largest coal supplier

Seriti Resources is ready for diversification into other minerals to become a local mining champion now it has “exhausted” its coal growth potential in SA, says CEO Mike Teke.

Seriti’s wholly owned subsidiary Thabong Coal has secured conditional approval from the Competition Tribunal for the takeover of South32’s thermal coal assets in SA. Both companies are among the country’s largest sources of coal and for this reason the approval came with a large number of conditions on Wednesday...