DRDGold posts higher profit despite less gold produced and sold
The gold producer benefited from the higher gold price
23 August 2023 - 09:26
Gold producer DRDGold reported a jump in annual profit as it benefited from the higher gold price in rand despite producing and selling less gold.
The company, valued at about R15.5bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the year to end-June that profit grew 14% to R1.3bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.