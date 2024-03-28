Jubilee Metals goes ahead with plans to lift copper production in Zambia
Jubilee said in December it had partnered with Abu Dhabi’s IRH to develop a waste rock project in Zambia
28 March 2024 - 13:17
Diversified metals processor Jubilee Metals, with operations in SA and Zambia, announced on Thursday that its partner in a copper waste rock project in Zambia would proceed with forming a joint venture with the company.
Jubilee announced in December it had partnered with Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding (IRH) to develop a waste rock project in Zambia. This deal helped the company secure one of the largest waste rock assets in Zambia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.